CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » NFL News » Jets coach Robert Saleh…

Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will coach the team at practice in Saleh’s absence. Saleh could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.

If Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday, Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville.

The Jets have 14 players from the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the COVID-19 list: wide receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith; guard Alijah Vera-Tucker; defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Tanzel Smart; linebackers Blake Cashman, Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen; cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson; safety Sharrod Neasman; and special teams ace Justin Hardee.

On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA looks to ‘operationalize’ evolving National Critical Functions framework

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up