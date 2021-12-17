Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out for 3rd straight week

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game because of a neck injury.

The announcement came was not surprising, considering Jones has not been cleared for contact since sustaining the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Earlier this week, coach Joe Judge said veteran backup Mike Glennon would start for New York (4-9) against the NFL East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The bigger concern for Judge is the Giants’ COVID-19 cases, including cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed. Practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson also tested positive on Friday.

McKinney, who leads the team with five interceptions, is in the COVID-19 protocol because he has said he is not vaccinated. He has been isolated and will play if he continues to have negative tests for COVID-19, Judge said.

“This is something that everyone in the league’s dealing with,” safety Logan Ryan said Friday. “Like I said, you can go out there at practice and only have five DBs today, what can you really get done and whatnot? Honestly, this is a pandemic that is out of our hands. You have to be willing to adapt, adapt or die honestly. You have to be willing to adapt and that’s what we’re doing.”

Judge said Friday he wasn’t planning on any of the other players on the COVID-19 list being available Sunday, though he said it is possible they could test out and play.

Besides the COVID1-9 guys, Judge said several players had flu-like symptoms Friday. He said they were being tested for the coronavirus, but noted it’s flu season.

Defensive backs Steven Parker and Jarren Williams, linebackers Reggie Ragland, Benardrick McKinney and Elerson Smith, and placekicker Graham Gano all were on the injury report on Friday with an illness.

For the game, guard Ben Bredeson (ankle) is doubtful, while receiver Sterling Shepard (calf) and defensive linemen Austin Johnson (foot) and Leonard Williams (triceps) are questionable.

The Giants held a walk-through on Friday and planned to do a little more on Saturday to catch up. Judge plans to take a closer look at Leonard Williams then to see if his star lineman is ready.

