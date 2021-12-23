CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » NFL News » Georgia HS QB Roper…

Georgia HS QB Roper dies following successful senior season

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. He was 18.

Roper’s family announced his death on Twitter on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

“Football is family,” the Falcons said in a statement. “And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers.”

Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top-10 ranking in Georgia’s Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns and had offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to the 247 Sports website.

In announcing his death, Roper’s family said “He was our biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized Sunday for a surgery that was considered routine.

“Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” Prewett told the newspaper. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up