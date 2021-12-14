CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Chiefs place DT Chris…

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the list and two days after a win over the Raiders.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit the Chargers on Thursday night. Los Angeles is a game back in the division and has already beaten Kansas City once.

If a player is vaccinated and tests positive, he needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return to the team. And assuming they fall into that category, Gordon and Jones could conceivably be cleared by Thursday night.

The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. The memo said the decision was made due to “the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up