CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Chargers' Parham appears unconscious,…

Chargers’ Parham appears unconscious, taken off on stretcher

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf and was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during a game against Kansas City.

Parham got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit the ground. A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham’s facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old’s arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up