Buccaneers place RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 5:43 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve and signed punter Sterling Hofrichter to the team’s practice squad.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday that wide receiver John Hurst was released from the practice squad.

Bernard suffered a hip injury during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The ninth-year pro has been used primarily on third downs this season, rushing for 58 yards on eight carries and catching 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

