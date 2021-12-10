CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » Bills DT Lotulelei ruled…

Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lotulelei was ruled out on Friday because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills’ run defense has struggled even with Lotulelei in the lineup and allowed 222 yards rushing in a 14-10 loss to New England on Monday night.

“I know he’s frustrated. Sometimes you have those seasons where things come up more than other seasons,” coach Sean McDermott said.

Backup tight end Tommy Sweeney was also ruled out with a hip injury.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was excused from practice for personal reasons on Friday. Without providing any details, McDermott wouldn’t say whether Sanders would be available to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up