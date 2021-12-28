CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (10) 12 3 0 382 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 11 4 0 372 2
3. Dallas Cowboys 11 4 0 352 5
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 4 0 348 3
5. Los Angeles Rams 11 4 0 345 4
6. Tennessee Titans 10 5 0 312 9
7. Buffalo Bills 9 6 0 307 10
8. Indianapolis Colts 9 6 0 302 8
9. Cincinnati Bengals 9 6 0 289 13
10. New England Patriots 9 6 0 281 6
11. Arizona Cardinals 10 5 0 272 7
12. Miami Dolphins 8 7 0 230 17
13. San Francisco 49ers 8 7 0 226 12
14. Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 0 220 20
15. Baltimore Ravens 8 7 0 216 14
15. Los Angeles Chargers 8 7 0 216 11
17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 7 0 206 21
18. Cleveland Browns 7 8 0 173 19
19. Minnesota Vikings 7 8 0 164 16
19. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 7 1 164 15
21. New Orleans Saints 7 8 0 139 18
22. Denver Broncos 7 8 0 137 22
23. Atlanta Falcons 7 8 0 133 24
24. Washington Football Team 6 9 0 113 23
25. Chicago Bears 5 10 0 95 27
26. Seattle Seahawks 5 10 0 82 25
27. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 67 26
28. Houston Texans 4 11 0 60 31
29. New York Jets 4 11 0 47 30
30. New York Giants 4 11 0 39 28
31. Detroit Lions 2 12 1 34 29
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 13 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Contractors conclude a difficult year of funding uncertainty and a slew of executive orders

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up