AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (10) 12 3 0 382 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 11 4 0 372 2 3. Dallas Cowboys 11 4 0 352 5 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 4 0 348 3 5. Los Angeles Rams 11 4 0 345 4 6. Tennessee Titans 10 5 0 312 9 7. Buffalo Bills 9 6 0 307 10 8. Indianapolis Colts 9 6 0 302 8 9. Cincinnati Bengals 9 6 0 289 13 10. New England Patriots 9 6 0 281 6 11. Arizona Cardinals 10 5 0 272 7 12. Miami Dolphins 8 7 0 230 17 13. San Francisco 49ers 8 7 0 226 12 14. Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 0 220 20 15. Baltimore Ravens 8 7 0 216 14 15. Los Angeles Chargers 8 7 0 216 11 17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 7 0 206 21 18. Cleveland Browns 7 8 0 173 19 19. Minnesota Vikings 7 8 0 164 16 19. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 7 1 164 15 21. New Orleans Saints 7 8 0 139 18 22. Denver Broncos 7 8 0 137 22 23. Atlanta Falcons 7 8 0 133 24 24. Washington Football Team 6 9 0 113 23 25. Chicago Bears 5 10 0 95 27 26. Seattle Seahawks 5 10 0 82 25 27. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 67 26 28. Houston Texans 4 11 0 60 31 29. New York Jets 4 11 0 47 30 30. New York Giants 4 11 0 39 28 31. Detroit Lions 2 12 1 34 29 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 13 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

