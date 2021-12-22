AP Pro32-Power Rankings

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 2:04 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (12) 11 3 0 384 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs 10 4 0 372 4
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 4 0 346 2
4. Los Angeles Rams 10 4 0 343 6
5. Dallas Cowboys 10 4 0 337 7
6. New England Patriots 9 5 0 330 3
7. Arizona Cardinals 10 4 0 313 5
8. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 295 12
9. Tennessee Titans 9 5 0 278 8
10. Buffalo Bills 8 6 0 270 11
11. Los Angeles Chargers 8 6 0 269 9
12. San Francisco 49ers 8 6 0 254 13
13. Cincinnati Bengals 8 6 0 253 14
14. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 233 10
15. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 6 1 194 16
16. Minnesota Vikings 7 7 0 189 19
17. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 187 20
18. New Orleans Saints 7 7 0 179 23
19. Cleveland Browns 7 7 0 177 15
20. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 160 21
21. Las Vegas Raiders 7 7 0 150 24
22. Denver Broncos 7 7 0 144 17
23. Washington Football Team 6 8 0 126 18
24. Atlanta Falcons 6 8 0 111 22
25. Seattle Seahawks 5 9 0 99 25
26. Carolina Panthers 5 9 0 78 26
27. Chicago Bears 4 10 0 66 27
28. New York Giants 4 10 0 64 28
29. Detroit Lions 2 11 1 53 30
30. New York Jets 3 11 0 36 29
31. Houston Texans 3 11 0 34 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 12 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

