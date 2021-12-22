AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (12) 11 3 0 384 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs 10 4 0 372 4 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 4 0 346 2 4. Los Angeles Rams 10 4 0 343 6 5. Dallas Cowboys 10 4 0 337 7 6. New England Patriots 9 5 0 330 3 7. Arizona Cardinals 10 4 0 313 5 8. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 295 12 9. Tennessee Titans 9 5 0 278 8 10. Buffalo Bills 8 6 0 270 11 11. Los Angeles Chargers 8 6 0 269 9 12. San Francisco 49ers 8 6 0 254 13 13. Cincinnati Bengals 8 6 0 253 14 14. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 233 10 15. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 6 1 194 16 16. Minnesota Vikings 7 7 0 189 19 17. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 187 20 18. New Orleans Saints 7 7 0 179 23 19. Cleveland Browns 7 7 0 177 15 20. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 160 21 21. Las Vegas Raiders 7 7 0 150 24 22. Denver Broncos 7 7 0 144 17 23. Washington Football Team 6 8 0 126 18 24. Atlanta Falcons 6 8 0 111 22 25. Seattle Seahawks 5 9 0 99 25 26. Carolina Panthers 5 9 0 78 26 27. Chicago Bears 4 10 0 66 27 28. New York Giants 4 10 0 64 28 29. Detroit Lions 2 11 1 53 30 30. New York Jets 3 11 0 36 29 31. Houston Texans 3 11 0 34 31 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 12 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

