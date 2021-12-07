CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 8:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 10 2 0 382 1
2. Green Bay Packers (1) 9 3 0 361 2
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 3 0 358 3
4. New England Patriots 9 4 0 355 4
5. Kansas City Chiefs 8 4 0 341 5
6. Baltimore Ravens 8 4 0 304 6
6. Tennessee Titans 8 4 0 304 8
8. Dallas Cowboys 8 4 0 296 10
9. Buffalo Bills 7 5 0 295 7
10. Los Angeles Rams 8 4 0 293 11
11. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 256 13
12. Los Angeles Chargers 7 5 0 252 14
13. Cincinnati Bengals 7 5 0 246 9
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 6 5 1 214 20
15. San Francisco 49ers 6 6 0 202 12
16. Washington Football Team 6 6 0 198 19
17. Cleveland Browns 6 6 0 178 17
18. Las Vegas Raiders 6 6 0 177 15
19. Miami Dolphins 6 7 0 175 21
20. Denver Broncos 6 6 0 169 16
21. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 161 22
22. Minnesota Vikings 5 7 0 143 18
23. New Orleans Saints 5 7 0 109 23
24. Atlanta Falcons 5 7 0 106 24
25. Seattle Seahawks 4 8 0 104 28
26. Carolina Panthers 5 7 0 91 25
27. New York Giants 4 8 0 72 26
27. Chicago Bears 4 8 0 72 27
29. New York Jets 3 9 0 44 29
30. Detroit Lions 1 10 1 31 32
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 10 0 30 31
32. Houston Texans 2 10 0 17 30

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

New FISMA guidance strikes familiar cyber tune, but can OMB change out the instruments?

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up