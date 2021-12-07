AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 10 2 0 382 1 2. Green Bay Packers (1) 9 3 0 361 2 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 3 0 358 3 4. New England Patriots 9 4 0 355 4 5. Kansas City Chiefs 8 4 0 341 5 6. Baltimore Ravens 8 4 0 304 6 6. Tennessee Titans 8 4 0 304 8 8. Dallas Cowboys 8 4 0 296 10 9. Buffalo Bills 7 5 0 295 7 10. Los Angeles Rams 8 4 0 293 11 11. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 256 13 12. Los Angeles Chargers 7 5 0 252 14 13. Cincinnati Bengals 7 5 0 246 9 14. Pittsburgh Steelers 6 5 1 214 20 15. San Francisco 49ers 6 6 0 202 12 16. Washington Football Team 6 6 0 198 19 17. Cleveland Browns 6 6 0 178 17 18. Las Vegas Raiders 6 6 0 177 15 19. Miami Dolphins 6 7 0 175 21 20. Denver Broncos 6 6 0 169 16 21. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 161 22 22. Minnesota Vikings 5 7 0 143 18 23. New Orleans Saints 5 7 0 109 23 24. Atlanta Falcons 5 7 0 106 24 25. Seattle Seahawks 4 8 0 104 28 26. Carolina Panthers 5 7 0 91 25 27. New York Giants 4 8 0 72 26 27. Chicago Bears 4 8 0 72 27 29. New York Jets 3 9 0 44 29 30. Detroit Lions 1 10 1 31 32 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 10 0 30 31 32. Houston Texans 2 10 0 17 30

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

