AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona Cardinals (11)
|10
|2
|0
|382
|1
|2. Green Bay Packers (1)
|9
|3
|0
|361
|2
|3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|3
|0
|358
|3
|4. New England Patriots
|9
|4
|0
|355
|4
|5. Kansas City Chiefs
|8
|4
|0
|341
|5
|6. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|4
|0
|304
|6
|6. Tennessee Titans
|8
|4
|0
|304
|8
|8. Dallas Cowboys
|8
|4
|0
|296
|10
|9. Buffalo Bills
|7
|5
|0
|295
|7
|10. Los Angeles Rams
|8
|4
|0
|293
|11
|11. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|6
|0
|256
|13
|12. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|252
|14
|13. Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|5
|0
|246
|9
|14. Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|5
|1
|214
|20
|15. San Francisco 49ers
|6
|6
|0
|202
|12
|16. Washington Football Team
|6
|6
|0
|198
|19
|17. Cleveland Browns
|6
|6
|0
|178
|17
|18. Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|6
|0
|177
|15
|19. Miami Dolphins
|6
|7
|0
|175
|21
|20. Denver Broncos
|6
|6
|0
|169
|16
|21. Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|7
|0
|161
|22
|22. Minnesota Vikings
|5
|7
|0
|143
|18
|23. New Orleans Saints
|5
|7
|0
|109
|23
|24. Atlanta Falcons
|5
|7
|0
|106
|24
|25. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|8
|0
|104
|28
|26. Carolina Panthers
|5
|7
|0
|91
|25
|27. New York Giants
|4
|8
|0
|72
|26
|27. Chicago Bears
|4
|8
|0
|72
|27
|29. New York Jets
|3
|9
|0
|44
|29
|30. Detroit Lions
|1
|10
|1
|31
|32
|31. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|10
|0
|30
|31
|32. Houston Texans
|2
|10
|0
|17
|30
___
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.