Winless Lions activate OT Taylor Decker off injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 6:11 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve.

Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived guard Tommy Kraemer.

The Motor City’s winless team (0-8) is idle this week and will potentially have Decker in the lineup on Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh.

Decker went on injured reserve just before the season started after injuring a finger in a pass-blocking drill in practice. In the previous three seasons, he started all but one game at left tackle.

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State player with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he has been one of the few draft picks to pan out for the franchise.

First-year coach Dan Campbell has said the 28-year-old Decker will probably rejoin the starting offense at left tackle with 21-year-old rookie Penei Sewell shifting back to the right side.

