Wilson cleared to return to football activities for Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared Monday to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.”

“I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury,” Shin said. “I am absolutely amazed at his progress.”

Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.

Seattle went 1-2 in Wilson’s absence with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback.

Wilson was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks to open a roster spot, but he is eligible to return this week when Seattle travels to Green Bay on Sunday.

Wilson posted a video on social media Monday with the title “It’s Time.”

