Taylor to start at QB for Texans against Dolphins on Sunday

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 12:42 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley made the announcement Thursday, saying Taylor gives Houston its best chance to win.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row. It’s their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Taylor returned to practice last week, but wasn’t quite ready to return. Culley said the veteran has had no setbacks since getting back to practice and now that he’s healthy there was no question that he would start this weekend.

