Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 5:09 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Roethlisberger sat out Sunday’s 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.

Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick in an early season trade with Miami in 2019. He has been a two-time All-Pro and has four touchdowns among his 11 interceptions with the Steelers. He does not have an interception this season.

The Steelers also saw their star linebacker, T.J. Watt, get injured against Detroit. His status is uncertain. Watt hurt his hip and hamstring.

