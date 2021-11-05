Longtime NFL assistant John Marshall dies at age 76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive assistant coach John Marshall has died at age 76. The San Francisco…

The San Francisco 49ers said Marshall died Tuesday. The team did not give a cause of death.

Marshall spent more than 30 years as an assistant in the NFL with his greatest success coming in San Francisco, where he won two Super Bowl titles. Marshall was the defensive line coach on the 1989 title team and linebackers coach in 1994. He also served two years as defensive coordinator.

Marshall also coached for Green Bay, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Carolina, Detroit, Seattle and the Raiders. He was a coordinator for more than a decade, including his final two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders in 2009 and 2010.

