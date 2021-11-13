CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Linebacker Murray activated off injured reserve by Chargers

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:04 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on injured reserve in a corresponding move as well as activating linebacker Cole Christiansen, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Murray has missed the previous five games due to an ankle injury. He was second on the Chargers with 20 tackles after the first three games. Smith suffered a torn ACL in last week’s win at Philadelphia. He played in only four games after missing all of training camp and the preseason due to a core muscle injury.

Christiansen has appeared in five games for the Chargers over the last two seasons while Ffrench and Thomas made their NFL debuts last week.

