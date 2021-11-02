Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs faces DUI charge in deadly crash

Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III is facing a felony DUI charge in a collision that left another person dead early Tuesday morning, local police said.

Police said they responded to a collision between a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. They said the Toyota was on fire and fire department officials located a deceased victim inside.

Meanwhile, Ruggs, 22, remained on the scene and “showed signs of impairment,” police said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The investigation is ongoing.

Henry Ruggs III in 2020.

Chris Unger / Getty

In a statement, the Raiders said the team is aware of the incident. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the statement said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after playing three years at the University of Alabama. He helped the Crimson Tide win the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.