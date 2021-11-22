THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Joseph is 4th Chargers player to test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 7:07 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday following a positive test.

He is the fifth Chargers defensive player over the past two weeks that has either tested positive or had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact.

Joseph missed Sunday’s 41-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a shoulder injury and will be out for this week’s game at Denver because he is unvaccinated. Players must miss at least 10 days if they are unvaccinated following a positive test.

Defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington remain in protocol after positive tests last week. Linebackers Drue Tranquill, who first went on the list on Nov. 11, and Joey Bosa were activated before the Pittsburgh game.

Bosa was an unvaccinated close contact and tested negative five straight days.

“I’ve been taking care of myself and been taking precautions to not get it,” Bosa said. “I’m not too worried about it. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen. But I think as long as I’m sticking to the rules and doing what’s necessary, I don’t have to worry about it.”

