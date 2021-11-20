CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Giants defensive back Ryan out of Bucs’ game with COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:32 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back and leading tackler Logan Ryan will miss Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19.

The Giants (3-6) ruled Ryan out on Saturday along with linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee).

Ryan told the team on Thursday he had a close contact with a person who had the virus. He was immediately tested and had a negative result. He was tested again Friday and had a positive result. He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Joe Judge wouldn’t say Saturday whether running back Saquon Barkley or left tackle Andrew Thomas would play against the Bucs (6-3). Barkley, who has missed the last four games with a sprained ankle, was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Thomas returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve. Judge said the second-year player has made progress.

The Giants also listed running back Devontae Booker (hip), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) as questionable for the game.

