Falcons activate OLB Fowler, place Means on injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 3:17 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has been activated to the Atlanta Falcons active roster from injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday’s game at Dallas.

Fowler’s return caps a busy week of moves for Atlanta at outside linebacker. The team placed Steven Means on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury. On Tuesday, Atlanta released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday after being placed on IR on Oct. 22 with a knee injury. He wore a brace on his left knee in practice but did not appear to favor the knee.

Fowler started Atlanta’s first five games and had two strip sacks. The two sacks still shares the team lead. The Falcons rank last in the NFL with only 11 sacks.

Falcons tight end Lee Smith (back) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Atlanta elevated tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster.

