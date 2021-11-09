Cowboys put K Zuerlein on COVID-19 list; 1st since September

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, likely meaning they’ll…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, likely meaning they’ll have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta.

Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spend time on the COVID-19 list since August.

All the Dallas players who landed on the list during the season have missed at least one game, including right guard Zack Martin and defensive end Randy Gregory.

When Zuerlein was battling a back injury earlier this season, the Cowboys added former CFL standout Lirim Hajrullahu. The native of Malta hasn’t kicked in an NFL game. The Falcons (4-4) visit Dallas (6-2) on Sunday.

Zuerlein joined the Cowboys last year along with special teams coach John Fassel. Zuerlein has struggled with accuracy at times this year, going 14 of 18 on field goals with two missed extra points.

