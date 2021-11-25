THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
COVID-19 sidelines 2 Cowboys coaches for Thanksgiving game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 2:39 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys will be missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein also was sidelined against the Falcons. The Cowboys had several COVID-19 issues during the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko is filling in for Philbin, the former Miami coach, on Thursday. The Cowboys play Thursday again next week at New Orleans.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

