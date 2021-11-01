Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Chargers announce plans to build new complex in El Segundo

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 7:24 PM

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced plans to build new team headquarters and a training facility in El Segundo.

The team said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc. to construct the complex on a 14-acre site. The project still has to go before El Segundo’s city planning commission and is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2024.

The Chargers would be the third Los Angeles franchise to construct their training complex in El Segundo, joining the Lakers and Kings.

“When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn’t leave a single stone unturned,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This process played out for more than four years because we weren’t willing to settle. Good enough wasn’t going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.”

The training facility will include three natural grass fields. There will be room to accommodate bleacher seating for more than 5,000, which means the Chargers will host training camp at the complex when completed.

The Chargers have been in Costa Mesa since 2017. The Rams have yet to announce plans for a permanent facility. They have been working out of temporary facilities on the campus of California Lutheran University since 2016.

