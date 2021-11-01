Coronavirus News: Global death toll tops 5 million | White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » NFL News » Browns tackle Conklin out…

Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he’s not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery or have to go on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games.

Stefanski does expect Conklin to return at some point this season.

Conklin returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury only to go down early with an injury quarterback Baker Mayfield described as “nasty.” The medical staff immediately called for a cart to get Conklin, but the 2020 All-Pro was able to walk off the field cradling his left arm.

Conklin, who is in his second season with Cleveland, is undergoing further tests on Monday.

Stefanski said Blake Hance will move into Conklin’s starting spot. Hance has been used at guard and tackle the past two seasons because of injuries. He had his hands full against Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks in Pittsburgh’s 15-10 win.

It’s possible the Browns could try to make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline to add depth up front.

Before Conklin went out, Cleveland’s offensive line, which is perhaps the team’s strength, had been at full power for the first time since Week 1. Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have both missed time while center JC Tretter and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have played every snap.

Stefanski also said safety John Johnson III is “day to day” with a neck stinger suffered Sunday.

The Browns (4-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up