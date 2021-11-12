CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Browns star RB Chubb out against Pats after testing positive

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 2:47 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday’s practice.

Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns (5-4) dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests.

Felton will also miss this week. It’s unclear who will return punts.

Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, in a 41-16 win at Cincinnati last week.

With Chubb out and Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve and not ready, D’Ernest Johnson will make his second start Sunday. On Oct. 21, Johnson rushed for a career-high 146 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos in his first NFL start.

