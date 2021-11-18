CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Home » NFL News » Browns' Mayfield practices, expected…

Browns’ Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday after missing one day to rest an assortment of injuries.

Mayfield is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues. However, he’s expected to play Sunday when the Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).

Mayfield was kept off the field on Wednesday, when he seemed unsure of his status for this week’s game. The 25-year-old looked good during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to reporters, firing passes and moving well despite his knee and foot injuries.

He hurt his right knee in the third quarter of last week’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. Backup Case Keenum, who started one game earlier this season when Mayfield couldn’t play because of a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder, finished up.

Mayfield has thrown just nine touchdown passes in nine games as the injuries have affected his performance.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was back after missing one day because of a personal matter. Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks. Also, wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and Malik Jackson (knee) returned as well.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) rode a stationary bike at the start of Thursday’s practice. He appeared to aggravate an injury that kept him out of two games while running a route on Wednesday.

The Browns are hoping running back Nick Chubb returns at some point this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up