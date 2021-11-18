Browns’ Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday after missing one day to rest an assortment…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday after missing one day to rest an assortment of injuries.

Mayfield is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues. However, he’s expected to play Sunday when the Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).

Mayfield was kept off the field on Wednesday, when he seemed unsure of his status for this week’s game. The 25-year-old looked good during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to reporters, firing passes and moving well despite his knee and foot injuries.

He hurt his right knee in the third quarter of last week’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. Backup Case Keenum, who started one game earlier this season when Mayfield couldn’t play because of a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder, finished up.

Mayfield has thrown just nine touchdown passes in nine games as the injuries have affected his performance.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was back after missing one day because of a personal matter. Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks. Also, wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and Malik Jackson (knee) returned as well.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) rode a stationary bike at the start of Thursday’s practice. He appeared to aggravate an injury that kept him out of two games while running a route on Wednesday.

The Browns are hoping running back Nick Chubb returns at some point this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.