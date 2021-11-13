CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 11:30 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday.

Moss was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

The second-year player shares the backfield with Devin Singletary and ranks third on the team with 233 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns, including three rushing.

Buffalo’s running attack has struggled for much of this season. It became a point of concern this week after Singletary and Moss combined for just 22 yards on nine carries against the Jaguars.

The Bills offense is expected to get a boost with tight end Dawson Knox expected to return after missing two games with a broken right hand. Rookie starting tackle Spencer Brown is also expected to play after missing two games with a back injury.

The AFC East-leading Bills (5-3) have lost two of three.

