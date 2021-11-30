Bills return starters at practice in preparing to host Pats

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills opened their week on a healthy note with starting defensive tackle Star…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills opened their week on a healthy note with starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right guard Spencer Brown cleared from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Coach Sean McDermott also announced starting guard Jon Feliciano practiced Tuesday after missing the past four games on injured reserve with a calf injury. Buffalo (7-4) returned to practice following a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Thursday, and in preparation to host the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday night.

Lotulelei, Buffalo’s top run-stuffing lineman, missed three games and Brown the past two.

The potential return of three key starters helps in part to offset the loss of starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee against New Orleans.

The Bills have relinquished their division lead to the Patriots after losing three of their past six and have not won consecutive games since a four-game run was snapped in a 34-31 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 18.

