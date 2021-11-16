AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (6) 8 2 0 378 5 2. Tennessee Titans (6) 8 2 0 375 2 3. Dallas Cowboys 7 2 0 353 7 4. Arizona Cardinals 8 2 0 348 1 5. Buffalo Bills 6 3 0 335 7 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 3 0 319 3 7. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 315 4 8. New England Patriots 6 4 0 292 12 9. Baltimore Ravens 6 3 0 291 6 10. Kansas City Chiefs 6 4 0 289 15 11. Los Angeles Chargers 5 4 0 242 9 12. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 3 1 235 10 13. Cincinnati Bengals 5 4 0 231 16 14. New Orleans Saints 5 4 0 226 13 15. Las Vegas Raiders 5 4 0 207 14 15. Indianapolis Colts 5 5 0 207 18 17. Cleveland Browns 5 5 0 205 11 18. Carolina Panthers 5 5 0 185 22 19. Minnesota Vikings 4 5 0 173 21 20. Denver Broncos 5 5 0 154 17 21. Philadelphia Eagles 4 6 0 150 24 22. San Francisco 49ers 4 5 0 148 23 23. Atlanta Falcons 4 5 0 110 19 24. Seattle Seahawks 3 6 0 104 20 25. Washington Football Team 3 6 0 98 27 26. Chicago Bears 3 6 0 90 25 27. New York Giants 3 6 0 77 26 27. Miami Dolphins 3 7 0 77 30 29. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 7 0 46 28 30. New York Jets 2 7 0 36 29 31. Detroit Lions 0 8 1 23 32 32. Houston Texans 1 8 0 17 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.