The Latest: Tagovailoa leads Miami against Jaguars in London

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 9:20 AM

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It’s the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It’s a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

