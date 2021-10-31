Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » The Latest: Bills co-owner…

The Latest: Bills co-owner Terry Pegula on sideline

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula is doing fine.

Pegula is on the sideline during pregame warmups as the Bills prepare to host the Dolphins. He elected to leave the NFL owners meetings in New York City for precautionary reasons on Tuesday after being deemed to have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at his daughter’s wedding.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

___

12:15 p.m.

Myles Garrett showed up hoping to scare Ben Roethlisberger.

Cleveland’s star defensive end — and the NFL’s sacks leader — arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Steelers dressed as the Grim Reaper, complete with a scythe and the names of quarterbacks he’s taken down in the past written across the back of his cape.

One of them is Roethlisberger.

Garrett said on Friday that he planned to come to the Halloween game in costume, but wouldn’t reveal his plans.

Garrett wasn’t the only Browns player swept up in the holiday spirit. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was dressed as Michael Jackson from this “Thriller” video.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up