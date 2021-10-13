Texans LT Tunsil out, QB Taylor won’t return this week

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor won’t come off injured reserve this week, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor won’t come off injured reserve this week, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least a month.

Taylor injured his hamstring Sept. 19 against the Browns and was placed on injured reserve the following week. He is eligible to return this week, but coach David Culley said he still needs more time.

“He’s progressing very well, but he’s not ready right now,” Culley said.

Tunsil injured his left thumb in a loss to the Patriots on Sunday and will have surgery Thursday. Geron Christian will take over at left tackle while Tunsil recovers.

Rookie Davis Mills has filled in since Taylor was injured and played well last week. But Culley said no matter what happens while Taylor is out, Mills will not keep the job when the veteran is healthy.

“(Taylor) gives us the best chance to win and he’s our starting quarterback,” Culley said. “He was our starting quarterback when he went down, he was doing an excellent job. And when he comes back, he’ll still be our starting quarterback.”

Rookie receiver Nico Collins, who was placed on injured reserve the same day as Taylor after injuring his shoulder, will return to practice this week.

Receiver Danny Amendola should play this week after missing three games with a thigh injury.

___

