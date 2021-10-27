Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » Taylor back at practice…

Taylor back at practice for Texans for 1st time since injury

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to New England on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.

Coach David Culley has said repeatedly that Taylor would get his job back when he’s healthy, but he said Wednesday that they still aren’t sure if he’ll be ready to go this week.

Culley said Mills would get the bulk of the snaps in practice until they determine if Taylor is ready to play.

“Tyrod, we are just easing him back into practice, just to see where he is at,” Culley said. “Tyrod is a veteran. He’s been around here. He doesn’t have to have all the reps. Davis needs the reps.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

Could AI can help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up