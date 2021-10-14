Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Tamp Bay's Gronkowski, Philadelphia's…

Tamp Bay’s Gronkowski, Philadelphia’s Johnson inactive

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and Philadelphia right tackle Lane Johnson (personal) will both miss their third straight game Thursday night.

Also, linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) are out for the Buccaneers. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Inactive for the Eagles are: quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Mac McCain, center Jack Anderson and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, quarerback Kyle Trask, and guard Nick Leverett are the other inactives for Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

ATF misclassified jobs, improperly paid out law enforcement benefits, audit finds

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up