Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers 27-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers (3-1) ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period. That short throw was the 420th TD pass of Rodgers’ career, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time.

Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards and scored the Packers’ first points on a 4-yard rush in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field.

Pittsburgh (1-3) has lost three straight, failing to top 17 points in each game, since a surprising season-opening win at Buffalo.

Cobb began his career in Green Bay and played for the Packers from 2011-18 before landing in Dallas in 2019 and Houston last year. The Packers reacquired Cobb at the start of training camp at Rogers’ request.

Through the first three games, Cobb had four catches for 58 yards. He caught five passes for 69 yards Sunday.

It was the first time Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger had faced off as starting quarterbacks since Green Bay edged Pittsburgh 31-25 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 6, 2011. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to wins over Green Bay teams quarterbacked by Matt Flynn in 2013 and Brett Hundley in 2017, as separate collarbone injuries prevented Rodgers from playing in either game.

Roethlisberger threw his 400th career touchdown pass on the game’s opening series — a 35-yarder to Diontae Johnson — and became the eighth player to reach that milestone. That ended an 11-game stretch in which Pittsburgh’s offense had failed to score any first-quarter points.

But the Steelers didn’t return to the end zone until Najee Harris scored from 1 yard out with 4:10 left in the game. Roethlisberger ended up going 26 of 40 for 232 yards with an interception.

Pittsburgh got a tough break just before halftime as a penalty wiped out a touchdown off a blocked kick that would have put the Steelers ahead.

Green Bay led 14-10 when Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Mason Crosby’s 26-yard field-goal attempt. Fitzpatrick recovered the ball and raced 75 yards to the end zone. But officials called Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden offside, and Crosby made the ensuing 26-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the first half.

Crosby added a 29-yarder in the third quarter for his 24th consecutive successful field-goal attempt, breaking his own franchise record. Crosby made 23 straight from 2010-11.

INJURIES

Steelers: CB Cam Sutton (groin) and OG Kevin Dotson (leg) left the game.

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) left in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Denver next Sunday.

Packers: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.