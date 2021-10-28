Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Panthers lose 5th-round pick Nixon to season-ending injury

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 5:53 PM

The Panthers have placed rookie fifth-round draft choice Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury on Thursday.

The defensive tackle was hurt during practice on Wednesday.

Nixon has played in all seven games this season as a backup and has nine tackles, two quarterback hits and a half sack.

Carolina’s roster stands at 50 players, but the team is expected to get cornerback Stephon Gilmore back from the PUP list this week while defensive backs Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield are expected to return from injured reserve.

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. remains out of practice with a concussion and is expected to miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Panthers visit the Atlanta Falcons. Starting left tackle Cam Erving practiced full and linebacker Shaq Thompson was limited as he works his way back from a foot injury.

