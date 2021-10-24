Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » NFL Career Touchdown Passes

NFL Career Touchdown Passes

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Through Oct. 24, 2021

Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):

1. x-Tom Brady 602
2. Drew Brees 571
3. Peyton Manning 539
4. Brett Favre 508
5. x-Aaron Rodgers 427
6. Philip Rivers 421
7. Dan Marino 420
8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 403
9. Eli Manning 366
10. x-Matt Ryan 359
11. Fran Tarkenton 342
12. John Elway 300

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up