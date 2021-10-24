NFL Career Touchdown Passes

|Through Oct. 24, 2021
Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):
|1. x-Tom Brady
|602
|2. Drew Brees
|571
|3. Peyton Manning
|539
|4. Brett Favre
|508
|5. x-Aaron Rodgers
|427
|6. Philip Rivers
|421
|7. Dan Marino
|420
|8. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|403
|9. Eli Manning
|366
|10. x-Matt Ryan
|359
|11. Fran Tarkenton
|342
|12. John Elway
|300
