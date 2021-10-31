Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
NFL Career Touchdown Passes

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 7:45 PM

Through Oct. 31, 2021

Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):

1. x-Tom Brady 606
2. Drew Brees 571
3. Peyton Manning 539
4. Brett Favre 508
5. x-Aaron Rodgers 429
6. Philip Rivers 421
7. Dan Marino 420
8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 404
9. Eli Manning 366
10. x-Matt Ryan 360
11. Fran Tarkenton 342
12. John Elway 300

