NFL Career Touchdown Passes

Through Oct. 31, 2021

Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):

1. x-Tom Brady 606 2. Drew Brees 571 3. Peyton Manning 539 4. Brett Favre 508 5. x-Aaron Rodgers 429 6. Philip Rivers 421 7. Dan Marino 420 8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 404 9. Eli Manning 366 10. x-Matt Ryan 360 11. Fran Tarkenton 342 12. John Elway 300

