List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS AT MIAMI
Colts: QB Jacob Eason; DE Kwity Paye; T Braden Smith; S Khari Willis; DE Antwaun Woods; CB Rock Ya-Sin.
Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; CB Noah Igbinoghene; WR Preston Williams; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long.
TENNESSEE AT NEW YORK JETS
Titans: WR Julio Jones (hamstring); WR A.J. Brown (hamstring); OLB Bud Dupree (knee); CB Caleb Farley (shoulder); P Brett Kern (groin); RB Mekhi Sargent; OL Dillon Radunz.
Jets: S Marcus Maye (ankle); WR Elijah Moore (concussion); WR Jeff Smith (concussion); RB La’Mical Perine; CB Jason Pinnock; DL Tim Ward.
CAROLINA AT DALLAS
Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring); DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle); DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related); WR Shi Smith; LB Clay Johnston; G Michael Jordan; G Deonte Brown.
Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson (groin); DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle); DT Carlos Watkins (knee); T Ty Nsekhe (heat illness); QB Will Grier; WR Simi Fehoko; S Israel Mukuamu.
NEW YORK GIANTS AT NEW ORLEANS
Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring); WR Darius Slayton (hamstring); OL Ben Bredeson (hand); CB Josh Jackson; CB Sam Beal; DE Raymond Johnson.
Saints: C Erik McCoy (calf); LT Terron Armstead (elbow); QB Ian Book; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey; CB Desmond Trufant; DT Montravius Adams.
CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA
Browns: CB Greg Newsome II (calf); DE Ifeadi Odenigbo; G Michael Dunn; T Chris Hubbard (triceps); DT Tommy Togiai.
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe); CB Kris Boyd (hamstring); G Wyatt Davis; LB Anthony Barr (knee); DT James Lynch; DE Patrick Jones II.
KANSAS CITY AT PHILADELPHIA
Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion protocol); CB Charvarius Ward (quad); DE Frank Clark (hamstring); OL Austin Blythe; G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; WR Daurice Fountain.
Eagles: QB Gardner Minshew; CB Mac McCain; T Lane Johnson; T Jordan Mailata; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
WASHINGTON at ATLANTA
Washington: CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion); WR Dax Milne; DE Shaka Toney; OT Saahdiq Charles; TE Sammis Reyes.
Falcons: WR Russell Gage (ankle); DL Marlon Davidson (ankle); CB Darren Hall; TE Parker Hesse; OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
DETROIT AT CHICAGO
Lions: DL Eric Banks; DL Jashon Cornell; RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Tom Kennedy; OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee).
Bears: QB Andy Dalton (knee); WR Breshad Perriman; DB Tashaun Gipson (hamstring); LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe; TE Jesper Horsted.
HOUSTON AT BUFFALO
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; TE Brevin Jordan; DB Jimmy Moreland; RB Scottie Phillips; DL Jordan Jenkins; WR Danny Amendola.
Bills: S Jordan Poyer (ankle); G Jon Feliciano (concussion); CB Taron Johnson (groin); DE Efe Obada (ankle); RB Matt Breida; DT Vernon Butler.
