Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » List of inactive players…

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 4

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS AT MIAMI

Colts: QB Jacob Eason; DE Kwity Paye; T Braden Smith; S Khari Willis; DE Antwaun Woods; CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; CB Noah Igbinoghene; WR Preston Williams; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long.

TENNESSEE AT NEW YORK JETS

Titans: WR Julio Jones (hamstring); WR A.J. Brown (hamstring); OLB Bud Dupree (knee); CB Caleb Farley (shoulder); P Brett Kern (groin); RB Mekhi Sargent; OL Dillon Radunz.

Jets: S Marcus Maye (ankle); WR Elijah Moore (concussion); WR Jeff Smith (concussion); RB La’Mical Perine; CB Jason Pinnock; DL Tim Ward.

CAROLINA AT DALLAS

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring); DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle); DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related); WR Shi Smith; LB Clay Johnston; G Michael Jordan; G Deonte Brown.

Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson (groin); DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle); DT Carlos Watkins (knee); T Ty Nsekhe (heat illness); QB Will Grier; WR Simi Fehoko; S Israel Mukuamu.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT NEW ORLEANS

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring); WR Darius Slayton (hamstring); OL Ben Bredeson (hand); CB Josh Jackson; CB Sam Beal; DE Raymond Johnson.

Saints: C Erik McCoy (calf); LT Terron Armstead (elbow); QB Ian Book; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey; CB Desmond Trufant; DT Montravius Adams.

CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA

Browns: CB Greg Newsome II (calf); DE Ifeadi Odenigbo; G Michael Dunn; T Chris Hubbard (triceps); DT Tommy Togiai.

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe); CB Kris Boyd (hamstring); G Wyatt Davis; LB Anthony Barr (knee); DT James Lynch; DE Patrick Jones II.

KANSAS CITY AT PHILADELPHIA

Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion protocol); CB Charvarius Ward (quad); DE Frank Clark (hamstring); OL Austin Blythe; G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; WR Daurice Fountain.

Eagles: QB Gardner Minshew; CB Mac McCain; T Lane Johnson; T Jordan Mailata; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

WASHINGTON at ATLANTA

Washington: CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion); WR Dax Milne; DE Shaka Toney; OT Saahdiq Charles; TE Sammis Reyes.

Falcons: WR Russell Gage (ankle); DL Marlon Davidson (ankle); CB Darren Hall; TE Parker Hesse; OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

DETROIT AT CHICAGO

Lions: DL Eric Banks; DL Jashon Cornell; RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Tom Kennedy; OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee).

Bears: QB Andy Dalton (knee); WR Breshad Perriman; DB Tashaun Gipson (hamstring); LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe; TE Jesper Horsted.

HOUSTON AT BUFFALO

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; TE Brevin Jordan; DB Jimmy Moreland; RB Scottie Phillips; DL Jordan Jenkins; WR Danny Amendola.

Bills: S Jordan Poyer (ankle); G Jon Feliciano (concussion); CB Taron Johnson (groin); DE Efe Obada (ankle); RB Matt Breida; DT Vernon Butler.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up