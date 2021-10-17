Kadarius Toney, Parris Campbell among NFL wideouts injured

Kadarius Toney didn’t make it through the first drive for the New York Giants on a tough day for wide…

Kadarius Toney didn’t make it through the first drive for the New York Giants on a tough day for wide receivers.

Parris Campbell hurt his foot in the first half during Indianapolis’ 31-3 win over Houston on Sunday. T.Y. Hilton didn’t finish the game after making his season debut with the Colts, but he said his quad injury isn’t serious.

Odell Beckham Jr. sustained a shoulder injury that forced the Cleveland Browns star to the locker room in the first half but he returned in the third quarter.

Toney had three catches for 36 yards before the rookie first-round pick aggravated an ankle injury. C.J. Board was carted off the field late in the half with a forearm injury, further depleting New York’s receiving group. The Giants were routed by the Rams 38-11.

Houston safety Terrence Brooks will spend the night in Indianapolis because of a bruised lung. Brooks left in the first half after getting beat on a 51-yard TD pass from Carson Wentz to Campbell. Texans coach David Culley already ruled Brooks out of next week’s game.

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson was carted off with a torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Washington. Teammate Anthony Hitchens injured his right elbow on a hit in the second period that was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The linebacker is set to have an MRI Monday.

Packers center Josh Myers was helped off the field after injuring his knee on a running play on the opening possession and did not return. Green Bay also lost safety Darnell Savage during a 24-14 win at Chicago. Savage was evaluated for a concussion after he was hurt making a tackle on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.

Chicago defensive back Deon Bush left with a quad injury in the second half.

Baltimore lost another running back when Latavius Murray left in the third quarter with an ankle injury during a 34-6 win over the Chargers. Ravens center Bradley Bozeman left with a back injury on the first drive of the second half.

Bengals guard Jackson Carman, who returned from the COVID-19 list, left Cincinnati’s 34-11 victory at Detroit in the third quarter because of an illness. Lions defensive end Nick Williams injured his left ankle in the first quarter.

Rams running back Jake Allen (hamstring) and tight end Johnny Mundt (knee) left the game in the first half. The Giants also lost left tackle Andrew Thomas to an ankle injury.

