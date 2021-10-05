Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Falcons place CB Oliver, punter Nizialek on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 4:38 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cameron Nizialek on injured reserve Tuesday.

Atlanta promoted punter Dustin Colquitt and defensive lineman Mike Pennel from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Colquitt is expected to take over punting duties when the Falcons play the New York Jets in London on Sunday.

Colquitt, 39, signed with Atlanta on Sept. 21. The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and also has played for the Steelers and Jaguars.

Nizialek injured his right hamstring while kicking off in Sunday’s 34-30 loss to Washington. Kicker Younghoe Koo took over kickoff and punting duties.

Oliver was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury and didn’t return.

The Falcons signed kicker Elliott Fry and safety Shawn Williams to the practice squad.

Oliver had nine tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through four games this season.

