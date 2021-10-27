Defensive coordinator Barry won’t join Packers in Arizona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers had been preparing for this likelihood ever since Barry tested positive. They made it official Wednesday and said Barry’s responsibilities would be divided between defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Gray said that Barry continued participating in meetings this week virtually.

“He understands what we’re trying to get done,” Gray said Wednesday. “It’s not like he’s removing himself. Again, the best thing about 2020 is we got Zoom. It kind of helps us stay in the meetings, helps Joe stay coordinated in what’s going on.”

Barry’s absence only increases the challenge facing the Packers (6-1) as they put their six-game winning streak at stake against the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0). Green Bay placed 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Arizona, the NFL’s lone undefeated team, is scoring 32.1 points per game to rank fourth in the league.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.