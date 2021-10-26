Coronavirus News: FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Vaccine mandate enforcement uneven | Montgomery Co. mask mandate could end Thursday | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » Cowboys' Urban, Canady will…

Cowboys’ Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games.

Urban has a triceps injury, and Canady sustained a concussion in Dallas’ last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves came a day after the Cowboys shifted receiver Michael Gallup to the IR-designated for return list.

Gallup hasn’t played since straining his calf in the opener. Quarterback Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Patriots, but the Cowboys are hopeful he won’t miss a game.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice this week, as did Gallup this week. Hill, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season.

The Cowboys are at the Vikings on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

FDA takes hands-on approach to upskill workforce under data modernization action plan

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up