Chargers activate CB Ryan Smith from injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 5:28 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Ryan Smith was activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Smith was signed as a free agent from Tampa Bay during the offseason, but missed training camp and the first four weeks of the season due to a core muscle injury. He is entering his fifth season and is known as a stalwart on special teams.

The Chargers, who are 3-1 for the first time since 2014, go into Sunday’s game against Cleveland fairly healthy. Running back Justin Jackson is doubtful due to a groin injury. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. — who has missed the last three games — is questionable due to shoulder issues.

