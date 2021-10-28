Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 7:08 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury and the team is down to their third-string center for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Watt has a shoulder injury which reportedly needs surgery that could be season ending. The Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson is on injured reserve and Max Garcia is also inactive with an Achilles injury. That means third-stringer Sean Harlow is likely to start.

Also inactive for the Cardinals: quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf).

The Packers’ inactives are linebacker Jaylon Smith, cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back), safety Vernon Scott, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

The Packers are also without their two top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

