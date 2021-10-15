Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Cardinals acquire TE Ertz in trade with Eagles

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 11:42 AM

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

