Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Bills rule out Poyer,…

Bills rule out Poyer, Feliciano for game against Texans

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 2:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Both were ruled out Friday, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano’s spot.

Poyer hasn’t practiced all week. He got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington.

“We’re going to miss Jordan, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and show us what they’ve got,” coach Sean McDermott said. “This is how the ebbs and flows of the season go, and this is one of those moments that we’ve got to hang together. We’ve got a number of guys out, so we’ll be tested that way.”

Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Unanswered vaccine mandate questions remain for contractors after FAR Council rule

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up