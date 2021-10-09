Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Bills ink CB Taron…

Bills ink CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024.

The team announced the deal on Saturday. It’s worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018.

The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback alongside starters Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace. He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat.

In 42 regular-season games, Johnson has 201 tackles, nine of them behind the line of scrimmage, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up