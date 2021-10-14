Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Bears place running back…

Bears place running back Damien Williams on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, putting his status for their game against the Green Bay Packers in question.

The Bears (3-2) are already missing their leading rusher with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee.

Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards and a score last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas.

Williams, who scored two late touchdowns in Kansas City’s Super Bowl 54 win over San Francisco, signed with the Bears in March after opting out of the 2020 season.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) were held out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

ATF misclassified jobs, improperly paid out law enforcement benefits, audit finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up