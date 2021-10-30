Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » Barkley, Golladay among five…

Barkley, Golladay among five players out for Giants

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants announced Saturday that five players, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, will miss Monday night’s game in Kansas City due to injuries.

Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) will miss their third straight game. Linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin, and safety Nate Ebner are also out with ankle injuries.

Receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, who were inactive last week, are both listed as questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively. Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) is also questionable. Toney played one series against Rams two weeks ago before aggravating the ankle injury. He also missed the Panthers game and Shepard missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Coach Joe Judge still expressed caution when asked if he was optimistic Toney would play. The rookie wideout aggravated an ankle injury against the Rams and sat out last week’s victory against Carolina.

“He’s got a little bit of extra time this week, obviously, with it being a Monday night game,” Judge said. “The plan is to bring him on the trip and see where he’s at.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up